Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFGC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,145.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,259 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.12 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

