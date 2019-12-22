PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) to Issue $0.21 — Dividend

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2067 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSE PBR.A opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

