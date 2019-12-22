Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.65.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

