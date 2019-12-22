Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.34.

DOC opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,545.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $75,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $275,850. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

