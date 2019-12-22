Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s current price.

PNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.03. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after acquiring an additional 460,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131,640 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.