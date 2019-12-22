Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest Inc. provides a visual discovery engine. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company also provides Product Pins which make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; and Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products. Pinterest Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

PINS stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,319,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

