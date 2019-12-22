Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Trading 62% Higher

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) shares shot up 62% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 5,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -4.61.

About Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF)

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

