Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 376.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,188,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,087,000 after acquiring an additional 938,985 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,592,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.56 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

