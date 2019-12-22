PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 33,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

