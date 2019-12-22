Portland General Electric (POR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.11. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POR. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

