Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.97

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $123.97 and traded as high as $135.75. Primerica shares last traded at $133.82, with a volume of 9,346 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. ValuEngine lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 433.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

