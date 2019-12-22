Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total value of $320,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $2,614,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,916. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

