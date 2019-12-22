ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.10

ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.10 and traded as low as $2.00. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 2,252 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 29.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProPhase Labs stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs Inc (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line include Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ for prostate and urinary health.

