ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 2.6% Higher

ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.99, approximately 51,898 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 769,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 1.19% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Short Crude Oil ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

