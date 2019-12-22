Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.76. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

