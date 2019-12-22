Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quantum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Quantum from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCO opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quantum will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

