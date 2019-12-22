Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) Insider Purchases A$70,000.00 in Stock

Rafaella Resources (ASX:RFR) insider Stephen (Steven) Turner bought 700,000 shares of Rafaella Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($49,645.39).

About Rafaella Resources

Rafaella Resources Limited, a junior exploration company, explores for and develops gold, cobalt, copper, and other mineral opportunities. It holds 100% interest in the McCleery project, which consists of 42 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9 square kilometers situated in the Yukon Territory, Canada; and Sandstone gold project located within the Gum Creek Greenstone Belt, Western Australia.

