Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,635 shares of company stock worth $45,294,611 over the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,479,000 after buying an additional 171,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after buying an additional 108,474 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.