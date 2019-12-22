RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $21.00 price objective on RBB Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.12.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

