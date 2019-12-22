Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $153,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

