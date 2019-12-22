Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0006

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Refereum has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $45,510.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,440,239,201 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, Upbit, Bibox, OKEx, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

