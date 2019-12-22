Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $157.28

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $157.28 and traded as high as $166.04. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $165.08, with a volume of 3,628 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $677,922.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,105.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,944 shares of company stock worth $2,284,356. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 70.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,028,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 424,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,004,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,711,000 after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

