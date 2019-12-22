RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

