Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $2.69.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

