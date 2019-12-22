Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NYSE:SRL opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.88. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

