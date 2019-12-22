Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Sector Perform

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $95.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $102.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,334,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

