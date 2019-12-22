Royal Bank of Canada Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $220.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.9% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3,375.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.