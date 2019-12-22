Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,807 Shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) Stock

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. (NYSE:MNE) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $271,949.22. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,046 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $288,261.48.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,270 shares of BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $232,172.90.

MNE opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. by 49.9% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 87,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,958 shares during the period.

BlackRock Muni New York Intr. Dur. Fnd. Company Profile

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

