Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Buckingham Research from $138.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFM. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Shares of SAFM opened at $175.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day moving average is $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, COO Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $1,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,261,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 988.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 711.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

