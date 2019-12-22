Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SASR. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.