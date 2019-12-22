Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

