Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 on January 30th

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock opened at GBX 312 ($4.10) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 284.37. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a one year low of GBX 2.86 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 304.99 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

In other news, insider Victoria Muir purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

