Scotiabank Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Sector Perform

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 39.59%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 45.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.