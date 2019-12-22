Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.53 million.Smart Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of SGH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

