Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.11 million.Smart Global also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

