SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SDC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.90.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $325,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.