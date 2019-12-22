Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $36.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

