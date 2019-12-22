SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $223,340.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinnest, CoinEgg and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

