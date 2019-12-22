SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.70, approximately 10,478 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,243,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLRN. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.