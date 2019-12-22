SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.56 and last traded at $61.56, approximately 182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 1.41% of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

