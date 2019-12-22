SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (SHM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 27th

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0593 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $49.36.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

