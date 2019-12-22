SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPTI stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

