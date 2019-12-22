SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 26th

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1879 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Get SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.