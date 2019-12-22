SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.61 on December 30th

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6111 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA SPGM opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

