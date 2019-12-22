SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 27th

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

