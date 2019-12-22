SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (ZHOK) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHOK) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.7535 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of ZHOK opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Solactive Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.