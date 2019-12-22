SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.51 and last traded at $137.51, approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 213.5% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 765.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

