SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on December 26th

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

XBI opened at $96.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

