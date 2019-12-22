SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9578 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

