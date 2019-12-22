SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3988 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

NANR opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

